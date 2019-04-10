Former TSB commercial lawyer joins Royds Withy King to strengthen its corporate team

Reional law firm Royds Withy King, which has an office in Swindon, has appointed Dan Meadon-Bower as a partner in its corporate and commercial law team.

Dan, pictured, joins from TSB Bank, where as a senior commercial lawyer he led a number of high-profile projects supporting the bank’s procurement, marketing, products and SME business banking teams.

Dan trained at Bristol-headquartered national law firm Burges Salmon where he qualified in 2008. He has worked in-house as a solicitor with Bristol-based Mitie Facilities Services and Bond Dickinson (now Womble Bond Dickinson).

In his new role at Royds Withy King, Dan – who will be based in the firm’s Bath head office – will use his specialist knowledge of emerging and disruptive technologies and working with fintechs to lead and expand on the firm’s tech and financial services offering to clients, including the development of the recently launched Bath Financial Forum.

Royds Withy King partner and head of its corporate and commercial law team John North said: “We’re delighted to welcome Dan to the firm. His wealth of experience dealing with heavyweight commercial contracts in financial services, technology, aerospace and transport sectors will be a huge asset to us.”

Dan added: “With the talent and expertise it has at its disposal, Royds Withy King is well positioned to help our clients navigate the challenges and opportunities of the years ahead.

“I look forward to shaping the further growth of the commercial law offering at Royds Withy King and building strong relationships within the business communities we serve.”

Royds Withy King employs around 520 people providing a comprehensive range of legal services spanning commercial, private client, personal injury and clinical negligence practice areas from its two offices in Bath and bases in London, Oxford, Swindon and Marlborough.