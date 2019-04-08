More flights on easyJet routes from Bristol Airport as airline looks for further growth

EasyJet is to increase the frequency on four of its routes from Bristol Airport in a move it says will bring another 18,000 more seats to the market.

The low-cost airline, the largest operator from Bristol Airport, is to add two more flights a week from Bristol to Belfast on Tuesdays and Wednesdays during the summer.

It will also launch an additional weekly flight to Glasgow on Thursdays throughout the summer and an additional weekly flight to Zakynthos on Saturdays, also for the summer.

EasyJet has already launched two new routes from Bristol so far this year – to the Greek island of Rhodes and the French city of Montpellier – taking to 70 the number of destinations served by easyJet from the airport.

The increase on the Belfast route means the airline will now fly there up to 20 times a week throughout the summer from July 4.

The additional Glasgow service takes that route up to 23 flights a week from July 6. Glasgow continues to be one of the airline’s most popular domestic routes from Bristol. In total more than 50 easyJet flights every week connect Bristol with Scotland.

The additional flight to the popular Greek island holiday destination of Zakynthos starts on July 8.

EasyJet UK manager Ali Gayward said: “We’re really pleased to be adding even more frequent flights to our Bristol network and to be putting flights on sale today, allowing our customers to book early and take advantage of our lowest fares to some of our most popular business and leisure destinations.

“EasyJet has been committed to providing excellent connectivity to the South West for over 18 years. We are proud to have carried more than over 53m passengers in that time.

“We’re committed to expansion at Bristol Airport and the addition of these additional flights will help us to deliver long-term, sustainable growth, providing passengers with a greater range of convenient flights across our network, all with low fares and great service.”

Bristol Airport business development director Nigel Scott said the additional frequency further demonstrated the strong demand in the region for business and leisure travel.

“This is the 10th year of successive growth at Bristol and we are continuing to work with easyJet looking at future route opportunities,” he said.

EasyJet expects to carry more than 5.2m passengers this year on flights to and from Bristol.