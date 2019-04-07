Ahead of the Agenda: The Week Ahead

Monday April 8
Finals: Keyword Studios, Northbridge Industrial Services
Trading update: Sirius Real Estate
Tuesday April 9
Finals: Anexo Group, The City Pub Group, Destiny Pharma, Luceco, One Media IP Group, Sumo Group, Mission Marketing Group, Property Franchise Group
Interims: Avacta Group, Nanoco Group
Wednesday April 10
Finals: Central Asia Metals, Epwin Group, Ergomed, Frenkel Topping Group, Futura Medical, Petards Group, Ra International Group, Tesco, Warpaint London, Walker Greenbank
Interims: ASOS, McCarthy & Stone, Tracsis
Trading updates: Finsbury Food Group, Pagegroup
Economic announcements: GDP, Index of Services, Industrial production, Manufacturing
Thursday April 11
Finals: Corero Network Security, Hvivo, Trackwise Designs
Interim: WH Smith
Trading updates: Man Group
Economic announcement: RICS Housing Market Survey
Friday April 12
Nothing listed