Ahead of the Agenda: The Week Ahead

April 7, 2019
By

Monday April 8

Finals: Keyword Studios, Northbridge Industrial Services

Trading update: Sirius Real Estate

Tuesday April 9

Finals: Anexo Group, The City Pub Group, Destiny Pharma, Luceco, One Media IP Group, Sumo Group, Mission Marketing Group, Property Franchise Group

Interims: Avacta Group, Nanoco Group

Wednesday April 10

Finals: Central Asia Metals, Epwin Group, Ergomed, Frenkel Topping Group, Futura Medical, Petards Group, Ra International Group, Tesco, Warpaint London, Walker Greenbank

Interims: ASOS, McCarthy & Stone, Tracsis

Trading updates: Finsbury Food Group, Pagegroup

Economic announcements: GDP, Index of Services, Industrial production, Manufacturing

Thursday April 11

Finals: Corero Network Security, Hvivo, Trackwise Designs

Interim: WH Smith

Trading updates: Man Group

Economic announcement: RICS Housing Market Survey

Friday April 12

Nothing listed

 

 

