Alder King’s dominance of regional commercial property market comes of age with 18th annual title

Regional property consultancy Alder King, which has an office in Swindon, has retained its title as the South West’s ‘most active agent’ for the 18th year in succession.

As well as winning the overall title, the firm also achieved what organisers of the annual property competition described as ‘unassailable’ leads for its activity in the office and industrial sectors.

The contest is staged by property publication Estates Gazette and ranks agents on the number of deals they have completed during the year.

Referring to Bristol-headquartered Alder King’s 18-year dominance of the ‘most-active agent’ category, Estates Gazette said: “A baby born at the start of Alder King’s winning streak would now be old enough to vote, such is the regional specialist’s position of strength. Once again it was unassailable in the office and industrial markets.”

The rankings present a comprehensive breakdown of 2018’s full-year transaction volumes across all regions of the UK and across all major sector types.

Alder King head of agency Simon Price, pictured, said: “Winning the overall title for the 18th time is a wonderful accolade and something no other firm in England has achieved. Despite our fantastic winning streak, we are never complacent about this competition.

“We are very grateful to all our clients who entrust us to handle their property requirements and proud of our teams for the quality of advice, property intelligence and customer service that they provide to clients.

“Last year we were involved in many of the region’s largest and most significant transactions, acting for landlords and developers as well as occupiers looking to acquire space in a highly competitive market.”

These included Bristol’s largest transaction of 2018 – UWE’s acquisition of two buildings from Hewlett Packard totalling around 148,000 sq ft, pictured below – along with the pre-sale of a 180,000 sq ft manufacturing facility for Dowty Propellers on Gloucester Business Park for Arlington and more than 15 disposals at Bristol’s Paintworks creative hub, most of them as part of Phase 3 of the scheme.

Simon Price added: “Prospects for 2019 look very encouraging with more high-profile transactions in the pipeline despite tightening supply in many locations. We look forward to building further on our market-leading position.”

Alder King was established in 1911 and now employs around 130 people across its offices in Bristol, Cardiff, Exeter, Gloucester, Swindon, Taunton and Truro.