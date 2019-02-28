New Women in Property chair vows to address diversity and help attract and retain female talent

Women in Property, the group that creates opportunities and inspires change for women working in the property and construction industry, has appointed Ros Trotman as its new South West chair.

Ros, pictured, is an expert in planning matters in the Bristol office of Swindon-headquartered regional law firm Thrings and has been on Women in Property’s Bristol committee for four years.

With the South West group having nearly 300 members and hosting more than 100 events a year, Ros – who was last year’s vice-chairman – intends to use the breadth of this network to address diversity and the attraction and retention of female talent.

She said: “I am delighted to take on the role of chairman for 2019. This year we want to give back even more to our valued members, supporting them in their career paths and creating inspiring and visible role models for the industry and for the next generation.

“With the current skills shortage in the industry, raising the profile of the property sector as a great career option to youngsters in schools is also very much part of our organisation’s remit.

“We have seen a wave of successful national campaigns encouraging women to step up, recognise their professional worth and be seen. Building on the success of Women in Property’s initiatives to date, including our mentoring programme and last year’s panel debate training, we want to continue to give our members the guidance and opportunities they need to meet their career goals.”

She said her message to members was to make their mark on their part of the sector – whether by taking a speaking opportunity, making steps towards a promotion or helping to carve out a better path for their current and future female colleagues.

The incoming vice-chairman is Rachael Sherratt, an associate in property agents JLL’s Bristol project management team.

She said: “Having been on the committee for the last three years I am delighted to have the opportunity to step up into the vice-chairman role and support Ros with the plans for a year full of excellent opportunities for our members and the wider property industry.

“Women in Property is an integral and active network in the South West and I am proud to be part of the work we do to champion diversity and equality.”

Ros replaces Carly Willis, a quantity surveyor with commercial interior design and fit-out company Claremont, as regional chairman.

Thrings, which also has offices in Bath, London and Romsey, has recognised property, planning, and construction teams offering extensive experience when it comes to development, acquisition and disposal of buildings, landlord, tenant and planning matters.

Managing partner Simon Holdsworth said: “Thrings has been a proud supporter of Women in Property for a number of years now, so we are delighted to see Ros apply her keen industry knowledge to leading this ambitious organisation in the South West.

“Proactive, pragmatic and a dedicated member of Thrings’ Gender Equality Think Tank (GETT), Ros has what it takes to drive change and generate opportunities for women in the property and construction sectors.”