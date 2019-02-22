EasyJet to launch 70th route from Bristol Airport with new Rhodes flights

Low-cost airline easyJet is to introduce a second new route from Bristol Airport in as many months as it continues to bolster its position as the site’s largest operator.

Flights to the Greek island of Rhodes will start on June 2, taking to 70 the number of destinations served by easyJet from Bristol. Last month the airline announced the airport’s first direct link to the French city of Montpellier – also starting on June 2.

The Rhodes flights will operate twice a week – on Wednesdays and Sundays – until October 23 using a 186-seat Airbus A320 aircraft. Fares will start from £39.24 per person.

EasyJet expects to carry more than 7,000 passengers on the route this summer. It is likely to be popular among holidaymakers looking to enjoy the beach resorts of the capital of the Dodecanese islands and its iconic Mediterranean heritage.

The Bristol link joins easyJet’s existing flights to Rhodes from London Gatwick, Luton, Liverpool and Newcastle. Bristol Airport now services 11 destinations in Greece.

EasyJet UK country manager Ali Gayward said: “We’re delighted to announce this new summer route, which allows us to offer our customers an even wider range of exiting destinations to visit this summer

“The launch demonstrates the continued growth of the easyJet network across the UK and Europe as well as our ambition of always providing a great service and low fares.”

Bristol Airport Business Development Director Nigel Scott added: “This new route further strengthens easyJet’s network serving passengers in the South West and South Wales, providing another great option for a summer getaway.”

The Rhodes route mean easyJet will operate more than 32,000 flights from Bristol this year, giving it a market share of around 55%. It has 15 aircraft based at the airport with more than 570 crew members.