KPMG boosts its regional restructuring team with business development appointment

International accountancy group KPMG has hired Elizabeth Lewis as its first business development associate director for the region.

Elizabeth, pictured, joins the regional office in Bristol from recruitment group Michael Page’s base in the city, where she was responsible for business development and recruiting senior finance and human resource professionals across the region.

KPMG said the move underpinned its commitment to the South West, South East and Wales as well as its restructuring team.

Director Tim Sloggett, who leads the team, said: “Elizabeth has an excellent understanding of the business requirements of the region as well as strong networking skills. Coming from a recruitment background, I’m looking forward to the fresh perspective that she will bring.”

The regional team has been further strengthened by the transfer of manager Ben Freer from the Birmingham office.

KPMG partner Mark Orton, who leads the firm’s restructuring across the Midlands and South, added: “Across the UK, we are helping businesses over an increasing range of circumstances.

“Alongside the more well-trodden lines of distress and the unknowns of Brexit, there are a number of new challenges emerging as the consumer and technological landscapes continue to evolve. This further investment in our team will ensure that we can continue to provide the best solutions for our clients.”

KPMG’s Bristol office headcount has jumped from 450 to 520 over the past 18 months.