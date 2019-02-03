New team head and associate for Knight Frank’s South West property asset management team

National commercial property consultancy Knight Frank has appointed Joanna Crofts as head of its property asset management team for the South West and South Wales while Jocelyn Hickling has joined as an associate.

Joanna has worked at Knight Frank since 2004, joining as a graduate in the Bristol office agency team. In 2014 she joined the property asset management (PAM) team, which manages key industrial, office and retail buildings across the South West and South Wales on behalf of landlords.

Jocelyn Hickling arrives from Bristol property management firm Workman. She was previously with property management firm Ashtenne in Cardiff.

Joanna said: “Jocelyn brings a wealth of experience in commercial property management in the South West and South Wales and her arrival coincides with an upturn in the demand for skilled professional management of commercial property in the region. We hope to grow the team further in the near future.”

Knight Frank’s Property Asset Management (PAM) department provides a range of management services for landlords, including managing rents and arrears, service charges, facilities management and tenant liaison.

Some of its high-profile properties in the Bristol area include Castlemead (133,600 sq ft), One Glass Wharf (216,136 sq ft), and One Castlepark (75,000 sq ft) in the city centre, as well as Central Park, the 268-acre warehouse and distribution park at Avonmouth, and Abbeywood Retail Park, (151,481 sq ft).

Jocelyn said: “Knight Frank is an internationally-respected agency and this move offers a great opportunity to work with a very strong client list.”

Nationally, Knight Frank’s PAM team manages nearly 3,000 properties, and collects more than £800m rent and £55m in service charges each year across its 280 staff members.

Pictured, from left: Joanna Crofts, head of Knight Frank’s property asset management team for South West and South Wales, with new associate Jocelyn Hickling and assistant property surveyor Kathryn Parkinson