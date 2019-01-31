Coveted IoD South West Director of the Year Awards launched with two new categories

Business leaders in Bristol are being encouraged to enter one of the region’s top award schemes for recognising excellence and enterprise in the boardroom.

The Institute of Directors’ (IoD) South West Director of the Year Awards 2019 champion outstanding leaders and entrepreneurs and focus UK-wide attention on success in the region.

Over recent years the prestigious awards have been won by some of Bristol’s top business figures – which means they have then gone on to represent the region in the national IoD Director contest.

Last year UWE Bristol pro vice-chancellor Donna Whitehead landed the inaugural New Director Award.

Two new categories have also been added this year, recognising Young Directors and Directors of a business with a £50m-plus turnover.

They have been added to the existing categories of Start-Up, Small-to-Medium (up to £50m turnover), Public Sector, Not for Profit/Third Sector, Innovation and Corporate Responsibility. There is also the Chair’s Award for Excellence in Director and Board Practice.

Award nominations are now open to anyone working at director level in any type of business or organisation – they do not have to be an IoD member.

A panel of experts will judge the entries and the winners will be announced on June 5 at a ceremony at the Haynes International Motor Museum, near Yeovil, Somerset,

Swindon Business News and its sister titles Bath Business News and Bristol Business News are once again media partners for these coveted awards.

IoD South West chairman Muir Macdonald said the awards were about amazing leadership – recognising it, showcasing it, rewarding it.

“Whether you’re leading in a private, public or third-sector organisation, we’re keen to spotlight the achievements we’ve been making in our region, and the back stories that go with those achievements.

“It’s been an uncertain – if not a challenging – time for us all recently yet the South West continues to remain resilient and resourceful, thanks in no small part to its people and their leaders.

“As the saying goes, ‘In adversity, some people break and some people break records’ so what a time to shine a light on those who are succeeding, if only to inspire those who might not be coping so well. This is a great opportunity for anyone who accomplished great things in 2018 to shout about it.”

South West winners are eligible to go forward to the UK Director Awards in London in the autumn. The entry form and more details are available at http://www.iodawards.com/southwest.

The deadline for entries is March 31.

Last year’s winners were:

New Director. UWE Bristol pro vice-chancellor Donna Whitehead, pictured above receiving her award from IoD South West chair Nick Sturge.

Corporate Responsibility (CSR). Rob Vivian, CEO of Clevedon and Cornwall telecoms provider Pure Comms.

Innovation. Dr Anil Ohri, founder and chief executive of Downton, Wiltshire-based Regent’s Park Healthcare.

Public/Third Sector. Alison Jordan, CEO of Exmouth-based Pete’s Dragons, a bereavement support service for those affected by suicide in Devon and Cornwall.

Family Business. Rebecca Marks, co-founder and MD of Newton Abbot-based global entertainment agency Scarlett Entertainment.

Start-Up. Oliver Bruce, founder and managing director of PinPointMedia in Cheltenham.