Colliers’ South West office appoints director to head its investment property management team

Property agency Colliers International’s South West office has appointed Jo Edwards as a director and head of its investment property management (IPM) team.

Jo, pictured, has worked in commercial property in Bristol for more than 20 years. She joins Colliers’ office in the city after 24 years at JLL (previously King Sturge), where she was latterly a director specialising in property & asset management.

At Colliers, Jo will lead a five-strong team managing commercial property on behalf of investors across the South West and Wales.

She said: “My new role will be similar to the one I performed at my previous firm, but at Colliers there is greater potential for growth in our business across the South West and Wales.

“This is an exciting opportunity to work with a growing team of five people in a market that remains very resilient, at a time when investors are increasingly looking to invest in Bristol as one of the UK’s most dynamic and entrepreneurial cities.”

Head of Colliers International in the South West and Wales, Tim Davies, said: “In revenue terms our IPM business has doubled in size in the past five years, and we have also grown our team physically in recent months to meet the requirements that are coming through.”

Pictured: Colliers International’s new investment property management team head Jo Edwards with head of its South West office Tim Davies