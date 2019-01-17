SCISYS lauds pre-Brexit office shift again after it lands another EU-funded space contract

Specialist IT group SCISYS has again stressed that moving its parent company from the UK to Ireland to allow it to bid for EU-funded work has paid off by winning a fifth contract in less than a month.

The Chippenham-headquartered group SCISYS has been awarded a €1.32m (£1.16m) contract with AIRBUS Defence and Space linked to its EGNOS network of 40-plus ground stations across Europe.

These analyse data from navigation satellites and send correction data to receivers via the Galileo European satellite-navigation system.

Under the contract, the group’s German arm, SCISYS Deutschland, will develop, integrate, verify and maintain the performance assessment facility (PAF) of Airbus’s next-generation EGNOS’ V3 network.

Delivery of SCISYS’ technology starts this month and the deal is expected to last until July 2025. The contract is under a programme funded by the EU and the European Space Agency (ESA) – a long-running client of SCISYS.

The group said the contract win underpinned its space division’s position as “proven and well recognised experts in the field of satellite navigation and as a leading provider of integrated solutions”.

The four contracts won over the past month have a total value of €17m and have all been secured by its space division. They include work with the ESA, French group Thales Alenia Space France and GMV of Spain.

SCISYS CEO Klaus Heidrich said: “We are delighted with this further contract win by our space division, which concludes the recent series of space contact wins which together provide an important endorsement of the board’s decision last year to redomicile SCISYS’ parent company to Dublin.

“This step has enabled us to protect EU-funded work and puts the SCISYS group in a solid position to navigate Brexit going forward.

“With our strong involvement in EGNOS and Galileo, we are one of the leading partners in Europe’s independent satellite navigation programmes. The prospects of the group continue to look highly encouraging.”