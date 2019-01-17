Far Eastern promise for Swindon agri-tech firms through Innovate UK’s China trade visit

Cutting-edge agri-tech firms from the Swindon area are being offered the chance to take part in a fully-funded programme to China with the potential to secure lucrative business links.

Fifteen companies will be selected by Innovate UK, the government innovation agency, for the programme, which includes an eight-day visit to China from March 9-16.

Organised by the Enterprise Europe Network (EEN) as part of Innovation UK’s Global Business Innovation Programme, the businesses will meet leading Chinese researchers and companies during their time in the country.

EEN global business innovation manager Louise Hooker, pictured, who is leading the programme, said: “Aware of the UK’s agri-tech capabilities, the Chinese government is providing major investment to stimulate UK-China collaboration to overcome shared challenges and drive the adoption of cutting-edge technologies and innovative approaches.

“The aim of the innovation mission is to meet partners and identify opportunities to collaborate on the development and commercialisation of new technologies.”

She said the Chinese faced some major challenges, including shrinking farmland, poor soil health, an ageing workforce and a growing population, which is expected to exceed 1.5bn by 2030 – increasing demand an extra 100m tons of food a year.

Ahead of the visit, successful companies will benefit from intensive support, including a two-day workshop to fully prepare them.

EEN said previous Global Business Innovation Programme delegates had derived great benefit from taking part.

Athan Fox, technology director of West Midlands-based environmental management firm Aurelius, said: “I think it would have been impossible to be taken seriously by some of these companies at this stage. Not only because of the language barrier, but also because the support from EEN, IUK and the British Embassy made us look powerful, influential and potentially game-changing.”