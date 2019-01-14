Healthy start to 2019 for Wincanton as it wins Weetabix logistics contracts

Logistics group Wincanton has been appointed by The Weetabix Food Company – the food processing firm behind the breakfast cereal – to provide transport, warehousing and packing services.

Starting on February 1, the partnership is made up of two separate, five-year contracts.

Chippenham-headquartered Wincanton will take over operating four warehouses where Weetabix products are stored and packed as well as providing a nationwide transport operation for the delivery, management and transfer of finished goods and stock. The contract was previously run by rival logistics group XPO.

Wincanton CEO Adrian Colman said: “We are delighted to have been selected as Weetabix’s logistics partner of choice across both its transport and warehousing services.

“Our many years of experience in providing integrated supply chain networks puts Wincanton in the best position to help take Weetabix’s operations forward and we are keen to bring new ideas to the process.”

A spokesman for Northamptonshire-based The Weetabix Food Company – which also produces Alpen, and Ready Brek – added: “The culture and capability of the Wincanton business is a great fit for The Weetabix Food Company. We are thrilled about this new partnership and the opportunity to further delight our consumers and retail customers.”

Wincanton, the largest British logistics firm, provides supply chain services to brands ranging from Ikea to Britvic and Screwfix and across a wide range of industries including retail, construction, defence and energy.