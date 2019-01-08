Kick off new year by getting fit for business at networking group’s first gathering of 2019

Getting fit for 2019 in personal and business life is the topical focus for the first meeting of the new year for breakfast networking group Swindon Business Village.

The joint presentation titled ‘Fit for business: achieving personal wellbeing is key to your business success’ will be delivered by coaches Ian Locke and Shirley Hensher, pictured, on Thursday, January 10.

Ian is a personal trainer and nutrition coach who runs Wroughton-based Thrive Personal Training, which helps people move, eat and live in ways which improve their health and wellbeing.

Swindon-based Shirley, under her business banner The Change Agent, enables corporate professionals and business owners to shape working lives which fit with their values and aspirations.

She said: “The presentation is aimed at helping business owners who want to manage their health and fitness with the same level of energy and focus with which they manage their business. In other words, business owners who need motivation or support to create the opportunities for more ‘me time’ in their working week.”

Ian added: “For many of us, we are the most valuable asset our business has but we often ignore our own wellbeing in favour of the needs of the business. At the heart of our presentation is the question, your business needs you, but are you fit for business?”

The event is the first after the group’s Christmas break and is free to anyone wanting to attend, as well as Business Village regulars.

It runs from 7.30am-9am at The Campanile hotel, West Swindon, and includes networking, one-minute introductions and breakfast. The usual charge for each weekly meeting – which is always on a Thursday – is £10 for booking online in advance (£9 early bird) or £12 on the door. The group charges no membership fee.