Region’s first events industry showcase MEET South West launches registrations

Registration is now open to hear industry leaders share their insight and guidance at MEET South West, the region’s first dedicated exhibition and conference showcase.

Delegates at the event, at We The Curious in Bristol on January 30, will have access to experts offering authoritative insight from a variety of event industries from professional development to event filming, managing chaos to GDPR – with more to be announced in the coming weeks.

Delegate passes are free and can be claimed within minutes here

Among those endorsing the event are Bristol Airport, GWR, Bristol-based film production company Floating Harbour and Swindon Business News.

As well as a curated exhibition and industry-led workshops and presentations, MEET South West will also feature networking opportunities and a drinks reception with entertainment – making it a must-attend event for all businesses involved in the region’s MICE sector.

MEET South West is being produced by a trio of local event professionals – Franco de la Croix-Vaubois, founder of the area’s Event Organisers Network (EON) and its Bath hub manager as well as being managing director of his own business Frog Events; Bristol-based Focal Point Event Management managing director Thomas Heiser; and Paola Davis, specialist corporate event manager and the EON-Bristol hub manager.

Franco de la Croix-Vaubois added: “Every delegate attending MEET South West will leave with new knowledge that they can action in their business thanks to the range of workshops and talks: From conferencing of the future to 21st century event tech, personal wellbeing in events and ensuring inclusion.”

MEET South West is also being supported by the area’s key destination marketing organisations Destination Bristol, Visit Bath and VisitWiltshire.

For full details of Meet South West click here