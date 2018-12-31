Events industry leaders to share their expertise at inaugural MEET South West showcase

People working in Swindon’s burgeoning events industry will gain valuable insight and guidance on a wide range of topics at MEET South West, the region’s first exhibition and conference showcase.

Delegates at the one-day event will have access to experts offering authoritative insight from professional development to event filming, managing chaos to GDPR – with more to be announced in the coming weeks.

MEET South West aims to provide a showcase for the region’s thriving meetings, incentives, conferences and events (MICE) industry.

Staged at We The Curious in Bristol on January 30, it will bring together professional buyers, planners, agencies, venues and suppliers from across the region.

The first speakers’ names have been revealed a week after MEET South West announced a series of partnerships with key business organisations in the region.

Among those endorsing the event are Bristol Airport, GWR, Bristol-based film production company Floating Harbour and Swindon Business News.

As well as a curated exhibition and industry-led workshops and presentations, MEET South West will also feature networking opportunities and a drinks reception with entertainment – making it a must-attend event for all businesses involved in the region’s MICE sector.

MEET South West co-founder Franco de la Croix-Vaubois said businesses often invested tens, if not hundreds, of thousands of pounds into hosting, attending, and sponsoring events, but frequently the understanding of how to leverage return on investment was missing, particularly for events that are industry specific which also heavily feature a company’s competitors.

“There is an abundance of events held in the South West and businesses are always on the lookout to learn more about industry trends, best practice and innovation to maximise the impact of their events,” he said.

“MEET South West’s speakers all excel in their fields and have graciously agreed to share that expertise with delegates.

“This is an opportunity to invest just one day to learning new, tangible, actionable strategies to improve the impact of events as well as MEET some of the region’s event top venues and suppliers, network and resource your event needs.

“We can’t wait to welcome everyone to MEET South West in January.”

The opening session will be presented by the region’s destination management organisations and will share key market insights as well as highlighting the event trends observed locally and internationally,

Floating Harbour Films director Richard da Costa will show attendees how to get the most out of event films, while Rowenna Fielding, senior data protection lead at Protecture, will debunk GDPR myths and explore how to maximise data – legally – at an event.

Sam Rowe, CEO of Bristol-based creative agency Ignition, will challenge delegates to approach events sustainably.

For individuals seeking to upskill for 2019, Charlotte Boaden, event manager at Bristol education software and services group Tribal, will speak on professional development and the value of having a mentor; Lucy Duggan, managing director at leadership and management training firm Light Box, will share her secrets to resilience when working in event management; and Richmond Event Management managing director Ben Hardy will reveal the secrets to delivering high-profile and large-scale events.

Franco de la Croix-Vaubois added: “Every delegate attending MEET South West will leave with new knowledge that they can action in their business thanks to the range of workshops and talks: From conferencing of the future to 21 st century event tech, personal wellbeing in events and ensuring inclusion.”

Delegate pass numbers are limited and booking fast. To book, go to www.meetsouthwest.co.uk

MEET South West is being produced by a trio of local event professionals – Franco de la Croix-Vaubois, founder of the area’s Event Organisers Network (EON) and its Bath hub manager as well as being managing director of his own business Frog Events; Bristol-based Focal Point Event Management managing director Thomas Heiser; and Paola Davis, specialist corporate event manager and the EON-Bristol hub manager.