New regional corporate banking head for HSBC as it says mid-market is ‘thriving’

HSBC UK has appointed Daniel Felton as head of corporate banking for the South West and Wales as part of a drive to support mid-market businesses.

Daniel, pictured, will head a 110-strong team working with businesses turning over between £7.5m and £350m. Based in Bristol, he will have four area directors report into him covering Wales; Avon, Gloucester and Wilshire; Devon and Cornwall; and Hampshire and Dorset.

Daniel has worked with HSBC for just over 12 years, having joined from ANZ (Australia and New Zealand Banking Group).

Over that time he has undertaken a variety of roles, predominantly in corporate banking and across a number of markets including the UK, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East. He was most recently head of commercial banking for HSBC in Oman.

His appointment comes as HSBC UK reports encouraging signs of growth across the South West and Wales, with increasing demand for finance to support management buy-outs (MBOs) and acquisitions, pointing to rising confidence among management teams to grow their businesses sustainably.

Daniel said: “The mid-market business community across the South West and Wales is thriving. The regional appetite for growth is infectious and we are seeing management teams confident about the future, though aware of the challenges that exist.

“HSBC UK’s investment in the business community ensures companies have on-the-ground support through relationship directors who really understand both the local and international market, the opportunity at hand, as well as the challenges. We continue to invest across the region, which shows how committed we are to helping businesses in the region grow. I’m very excited to be joining the team at this key time.”

Daniel will report HSBC UK head of corporate banking to Jane Galvin, who said: “I’m pleased to welcome someone with Daniel’s experience to the team. The South West and Wales boasts some fabulous businesses across a diverse range of sectors and I’m confident Daniel has the experience and drive to help these companies grow and achieve their ambitions.”