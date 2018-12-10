Office market expert joins GVA’s South West base as it prepares for new era

International property agency GVA has appointed former Savills and Colliers director Paul Williams to lead its South West office agency.

Paul, pictured, is a highly respected figure within the regional commercial property industry with a strong track record in all aspects of sale, leasing and acquisition of offices over a 30-year career.

He arrives at GVA regional office in Bristol from Bruton Knowles, which he joined in 2013 to establish a commercial agency team in its Bristol office. Prior to that he spent five years at Savills’ Bristol office and three at Savills.

He also worked for 15 years at Bristol-based independent commercial agency practice Lipfriend Dawson.

GVA regional senior director Gordon Isgrove said Paul was joining the firm at the start of a new era as its merger with global real estate advisor Avison Young takes effect in the New Year.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for us to continue to grow and develop our office agency team, offering clients not just the global benefits that come with being part of Avison Young, but the depth and strength of GVA’s multi-disciplinary approach to property advice,” he added.

Paul, a RICS-registered valuer, said: “I’m delighted to be working alongside my new colleagues in areas such as investment, land & development and planning, to bring GVA’s respected consultancy to clients across the region.”

GVA’s Bristol office recently celebrated 50 years in the city.