Increase in class of 2018 trainee intake at RSM as it aims to become ‘go to’ mid-market firm

Audit, tax and consulting firm RSM has taken on six new trainees in its Swindon office as part of a 13% increase in trainee recruitment across its Southern region.

The new Swindon recruits are among 320 new starters appointed nationally by RSM in its 35 UK offices. Almost a quarter of them are school leavers – a move RSM said demonstrated its focus on attracting more people who choose to enter the professional services sector as an alternative to going to university.

The trainees will begin their careers in the firm’s tax, audit, corporate finance, risk, restructuring advisory, financial reporting and IT teams.

After completing an intensive internal training course, they will commence study towards their professional accountancy qualifications.

RSM Swindon office managing partner Sharon Omer-Kaye, pictured, said: “ I am delighted to welcome this hugely talented group of new trainees to RSM in Swindon. Our vision to be the first-choice adviser to middle market leaders globally relies heavily on attracting and developing new talent across every area of our business. We aim to provide all those who join us from school or university with the support and opportunities to develop themselves and their careers, and to make a valuable contribution to our business. ”

Regional managing partner for the South John Taylor added: “We want all of our new starters to develop their careers and achieve their full potential with RSM. Each individual brings their own, unique contribution and that is what makes RSM an exciting place to work.

“There is no doubt that embarking on your career and studying for a professional qualification at the same time can be challenging. Our trainees need to be committed and prepared to work hard, but if they do the opportunities are there for the taking; from experience of working across our broad range of client services to international secondments, and continuous career progression.

“Our people, who come from a range of backgrounds and bring with them a range of experiences, truly are the heart of our business. I wish every one of our new trainees a long and rewarding career with us.”

Pictured: RSM’s class of 2018 trainee intake

