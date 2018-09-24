Thrings boosts corporate team with appointment of former Barclays relationship director

Barclays ’ f ormer relationship director in Swindon, Chris Elias, has joined regional law firm Thrings’ head office in the town to share his 35-plus years’ corporate banking experience with its clients and facilitate introductions to new ones.

Chris, who becomes a relationship director at the firm, is one of the area’s most experienced and highly respected corporate bankers.

He joined Barclays’ Swindon office in 2010 after more than 28 years with NatWest in Wiltshire and Gloucestershire.

During that time he gained a high profile in Swindon’s business community.

In his new role at Thrings, Chris will work alongside corporate partners John Davies and Simon Hore to advise clients in the fields of corporate finance, banking, commercial lending, fundraising, portfolio management, business relationship management and business planning.

He will also help develop relationships with new and existing clients on behalf of Thrings’ corporate, commercial, property and banking teams.

Chris said: “The political and commercial arenas are currently so dynamic that change is going to be the one certainty for several years to come. When regional, national and global market places are so fluid, it is essential to have a team of professional advisors who can understand, digest and provide guidance swiftly.

“Change will undoubtedly open new markets for local businesses, and it’s great to see that the teams at Thrings are geared towards helping and supporting their clients whenever such opportunities arise.”

Thrings’ corporate and banking team has been particularly active over recent months. Earlier this month it advised London cyber security software firm CybSafe on a £3.5m fundraising, acted on the management buyout of Swindon telecoms and IT firm Excalibur Communications, and led Bath-based fibre-optic infrastructure firm TrueSpeed Communications through its £75m investment from insurance giant Aviva Investors.

Thrings corporate partner and head of its Swindon office John Davies said: “Chris has an unparalleled knowledge and understanding of local and regional markets, having excelled in the banking industry for more than three decades.

“Thrings’ corporate team has worked alongside Chris on a number of company sales, acquisitions, restructures and structured finance deals in recent years, and we have seen first-hand why he remains one of the most respected financial services professionals in the South West region.

“The team at Thrings is ambitious and we are looking to further cement our reputation as the region’s go-to commercial law firm. Chris will use and share his practical knowledge and industry experience with our corporate, commercial, property and banking teams, enabling us to explore new markets, add value to existing relationships, and, ultimately, help clients meet their commercial objectives.”

Thrings also has offices in Bristol, Bath, London and Romsey, Hampshire.