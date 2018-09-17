New partner to spearhead MHA Monahans’ growth in Somerset

Regional chartered accountancy firm MHA Monahans, which has an office in Swindon, has appointed James Keeton as a partner in a role that looks to develop the business further in Somerset.

The firm acquired long-established Taunton firm BJ DixonWalsh 18 months ago and has since looked to build a client base further into the South West from its traditional heartland around Bath and Swindon.

It now has offices in Bath, Trowbridge, Chippenham, Melksham, Frome, Glastonbury and Swindon as well as Taunton, employing 16 partners and 190 staff.

James, pictured, left, with MHA Monahans managing partner Simon Tombs, has extensive accountancy experience having spent more than 20 years at some of the UK’s largest firms including Deloitte, BDO and Smith & Williamson, where he was a partner.

He has also led financial transformation and change management for a number of dynamic businesses in the manufacturing, hospitality, and leisure and tourism sectors.

He will primarily be based in the MHA Monahans’ offices in Taunton and Glastonbury.

James said: “MHA Monahans is an ambitious firm with the opportunity and ability to service a growing number of clients in the region, as shown by their acquisitions over the last two years.

“Somerset is a particularly exciting place to be as there is lots of potential, especially around Taunton and Glastonbury. SME businesses are the backbone of the economy and there are hidden gems and businesses with promise in the region.

“I always planned to return to practice after spending time in industry; during which my experience grew and I learnt as an accountant and auditor. The three years I spent helping a variety of businesses developing effective reporting structures, undertaking culture and process change, and making profitability improvements has made me a more developed and empathetic accountant and more aware of the real world of business.”

James’ appointment comes as MHA Monahans prepares to compete for a British Accountancy Award in the Mid-Tier Firm of the Year (£10m-£25m) category. The awards will be presented on Wednesday next week at London’s Grosvenor House Hotel.