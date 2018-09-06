Chance for Swindon firms to influence post-Brexit support for exporters

Swindon firms have just a week left to take part in a major survey, the results of which will shape support for exporters in the post-Brexit age.

The Business West International Trade Survey takes the pulse of firms across the region at a time when exports are on the rise and the government is urging businesses to embrace new opportunities offered by the UK’s departure from the EU.

Business West, the organisation behind the Swindon & Wiltshire Initiative and the largest of its kind in the South West, wants firms to take a few minutes to answer questions about their current trade status, what skills and aspects of exporting are most important to them, and where in the world they would like to sell to next.

There is also an opportunity to win a £100 Amazon voucher. The deadline is Friday, September 14.

To take part, visit https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/itsbusinessnews/