EY’s regional office boosted by three associate partner appointments

International accountancy group EY has appointed three associate partners to its South West practice, bolstering the office’s leadership team as it continues to expand across the South West.

The promotions include Robin Enstone and Liz Gray, who were both previously senior managers in the firm’s in Bristol-based assurance practice.

Robin specialises in the financial services sector, having previously managed a number of large and complex audits of insurance firms. Liz has extensive experience in auditing large, publicly listed international groups, with a particular focus on the engineering and manufacturing sectors.

Taking up a role as associate partner in the firm’s people advisory services team in Bristol is Mark Large. He specialises in large-scale transformation programmes, specifically in the government and defence sector after having previously spent 19 years in the RAF and eight years in the Civil Service.

EY South West & Wales managing partner Andrew Perkins said: “Congratulations to our new associate partners. This is a significant milestone for each of them as they have worked extremely hard to get to this stage of their career.

“These appointments demonstrate EY’s commitment to the region and reflect our strong pipeline of high-quality people who will help to grow our South West and Wales practice and strengthen our brand in the local market.”

EY employs 350 people in the firm’s Bristol office, from which it covers the South West and Wales.

Pictured, from left: Mark Large, Liz Gray and Robin Enstone