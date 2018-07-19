First major showcase for the South West’s events industry to be staged early next year

A major new trade show to highlight the vibrant events industry in the South West is to take place next January.

Called MEET South West, it will be the first of its kind to provide a showcase for the region’s thriving meetings, incentives, conferences and events (MICE) industry and will bring together professional buyers, planners, agencies, venues and suppliers from across the region.

As well as a curated exhibition, MEET South West will also feature industry-led workshops and presentations, networking opportunities and a drinks reception with entertainment – making it a must-attend event for all businesses involved in the region’s MICE sector.

The event, which takes place on January 30 at We The Curious (formerly At-Bristol) on Bristol’s Harbourside, is supported by the area’s key destination marketing organisations Destination Bristol, Visit Bath and VisitWiltshire along with the wider business community from across the region.

MEET South West is being produced by a trio of local event professionals – Franco de la Croix-Vaubois, founder of the area’s Event Organisers Network (EON) and its Bath hub manager as well as being managing director of his own business Frog Events; Bristol-based Focal Point Event Management managing director Thomas Heiser; and Paola Davis, specialist corporate event manager and the EON-Bristol hub manager.

Franco said: “MEET South West has been organised in direct response to requests from many in the industry to showcase the breadth and energy of the South West’s event ecosystem.

“Our show will provide a dedicated platform for venues, suppliers and event planners to make new business connections and deliver even better events.”

Destination Bristol head of tourism Kathryn Davis added: “We are thrilled to welcome the first MEET South West event to Bristol. It is of critical importance that we continue to develop new business for the region.”

For more information or to register an interest visit: www.MEETSouthWest.co.uk or email Hello@MEETSouthWest.co.uk

Pictured, from left: Thomas Heiser, Paola Davis, Franco de la Croix-Vaubois. Photo by Jon Craig © JonCraig.co.uk