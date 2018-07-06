Swindon News photo gallery: PwC West of England Business of the Year ‘winner of winners’ awards

The ‘winner of winners’ of the prestigious PwC West of England Business of the Year Awards was revealed at a celebratory dinner to mark their final year.

Launched in 1988 by accountants PwC to showcase the region’s top large businesses, the awards have over three decades become the South West’s most-respected business accolades.

To mark their final year PwC invite all previous title holders to enter one last time to compete for the winner of winners’ award.

The top prize went to Wotton-under-Edge-based global engineering giant Renishaw, which makes innovative measuring probes and equipment used in factories across the globe. Its founder Sir David McMurtry also landed the award for the region’s top CEO while assistant chief executive Ben Taylor won the title of the awards’ longest-standing judge.

Other winners at the event, held at Bristol’s Harbour Hotel, were Bristol-based student accommodation group Unite (Contribution to the Community Award), Chipping Sodbury-based property services group Ian Williams (Training & Personnel Award), Trowbridge-based food producer apetito (Innovation Award), Cornish clothing firm Seasalt (Growth Award), Swindon-headquartered construction group Beard (Family Business Award) and Cornish specialist pump manufacturer Watson-Marlow (International Business Award).

Portishead-based Viper Innovations scooped the Winner of Winners award in the under £30m turnover business category. The firm operates in the global subsea oil and gas market with products that monitor, detect and locate cable insulation and conductor faults on well heads.

Pictured below: All the winners of winners at the awards ceremony

Pictured below: Renishaw founder Sir David McMurtry, left, with his CEO award

Pictured below: apetito

Pictured below: Beard

Pictured below: Ian Williams

Pictured below: Unite Students

Pictured below: Viper Innovations