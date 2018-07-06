Strong growth puts MHA Monahans in running for top accountancy award

West of England accountancy firm MHA Monahans has been shortlisted for a prestigious industry award in recognition of its expansion over the past three years.

The Accounting Excellence Practice Growth Firm of the Year Award recognises forward-thinking, innovative growth strategies that push the standards of excellence in the accountancy profession.

It is one of 10 categories in the awards staged by AccountingWEB, the UK’s largest independent online community for accounting and finance professionals.

Over the past three years MHA Monahans has expanded its services and geographic spread through a combination of acquisitions and organic growth. The firm’s turnover has increased by 20% over the period while it has also moved further into the Somerset market.

Managing partner Simon Tombs said: “We’re very pleased to have been shortlisted for the Practice Growth Firm of the Year award in recognition of our focus over the last few years in building the reach of the firm in the South West.

“There are a number of excellent opportunities for businesses across the region, particularly with the growth and investment we’re seeing around the extension of Hinkley Point. This led us to identify Somerset as a key growth area and 18 months ago we completed our acquisition of Taunton-based BJ DixonWalsh, which also helped to further our reach into the South West.

“We’re proud too of our membership of MHA – the national association of independent accountancy firms – as reflected by our recent name change. As the South West representative firm we can access and provide specialist advice on a national and international level.

“However, it is important to us to continue delivering the excellent level of service that our clients have come to expect from us as standard. It is imperative to us that we retain our values and ethos of an independent, client-focused firm, however now with the sector specialisms, reach and knowledge that comes with our growth and rising position in the profession.”

MHA Monahans has 16 partners and employs 190 people across its offices in Bath, Trowbridge, Chippenham, Melksham, Frome, Glastonbury, Swindon and Taunton.

The winners of the Accounting Excellence Awards will be announced at black-tie event in London on September 20. MHA Monahans is one of four firms competing in the Practice Growth Firm of the Year category.