Global engineering group finds new home in refurbished Chippenham office

International engineering, design and consultancy group Ramboll is to open an office in Chippenham – the latest business to move to the town.

Founded in Denmark in 1945, Ramboll has more than 300 offices globally and works across a range of sectors including buildings, transport, environment and health, water, energy and management consulting.

Its 17 UK offices include bases in Warminster and Bristol and employ around 300 expert scientists and engineers between them.

The group’s new Chippenham office, which is being relocated from Box, will be in Bewley House, pictured, the 21,485 sq ft former North Wiltshire Council headquarters building close to the town centre where it will join occupiers including the National Caravan Council and the Avon and Wiltshire Mental Health Partnership NHS Trust .

An extensive refurbishment of Bewley House is under way by owner Bath-based commercial property firm HPH to bringing it up to modern office standards and improving its efficiency.

The second floor, where Ramboll has taken 2,695sq ft on a five-year lease, was recently given an energy performance certificate rating B.

HPH managing director Lindsay Holdoway said: “We are very pleased to be welcoming such a globally recognised company to the Chippenham business community this summer. Ramboll will join a diverse range of organisations that already enjoy the benefits of operating from Bewley House.

“We have recently invested in the property to maximise its potential, creating desirable office environments that are modern, energy efficient and offer excellent broadband connections.”

Bewley House is being marketed by regional property agency Alder King. James Gregory, a partner in its Swindon office, said Chippenham was a growing town and is becoming a more attractive offer to businesses in the region.

“There is a limited availability of good quality office stock in Chippenham, but Bewley House in the town centre offers one of the best opportunities,” he said.

“The office accommodation at Bewley House is excellent and there is a wealth of additional benefits over and above the well refurbished offices. HPH takes a very hands-on approach to the smooth running of Bewley House and this ensures that day-to-day management costs are kept as low as possible as well as being highly sustainable and environmentally friendly.”

Bewley House has an array of green credentials including LED energy efficient lighting, intelligent lighting in stairwells, high-performance window film, electric vehicle charging points and an efficient heating system with remote monitoring and access. Last year HPH was able to reduce the building’s carbon footprint by more than 25%.