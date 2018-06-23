Search starts for the Swindon workplace that’s smiles ahead of all others

Staff at Swindon’s most enlightened firms are being urged to enter them in a unique awards scheme that showcases the region’s best workplaces.

The annual South West Happiest Workplace Competition was launched four years ago by workplace and interior design consultancy Wylde IA to champion businesses that go the extra mile to ensure their staff are cheerful and fulfilled.

This year it has the support of mental health charity MIND and judges will be paying particular attention to businesses supporting mental health and wellness in the workplace.

Bristol-based Wylde IA has also joined forces with iconic lamp manufacturer Anglepoise and furniture manufacturers The Senator Group and Allermuir to give the winners some amazing prizes for their workplace.

Last year’s winner, independent hospital Circle Bath, inpressed the judges with its staff benefits such as access to mental health support, flu jabs and a smoking cessation programme. Yoga, Pilates, HIIT, tai chi and lunchtime walks are also laid on alongside free sports massage as and when needed.

Wylde IA director Maxine Bennett said: “Every year we’re astounded at the creative and unusual workspaces the South West has to offer. This year we’ll be paying particular attention to those who support and encourage healthy mental health, so it’ll be interesting to see the initiatives businesses have adopted to encourage this.”

Wylde IA specialises in creative design, working directly with clients throughout the UK and Europe in partnership with external suppliers, architects and fit-out companies to create inspiring places. Based in Lawrence Hill, it celebrates 22 years in the business this year.

Swindon Business News and its sister titles are delighted to support the Happiest Workplace competition as media partner for the fourth year and will be carrying regular articles on its progress.

Entries for the Happiest Workplace 2018 competition are now being invited. Interested companies can find more information at www.wyldeia.co.uk

The competition can also be followed on Twitter via @Wyldelife and #wyldehappyoffice