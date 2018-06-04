Associate director appointment strengthens LSH’s regional property management team

National property consultancy Lambert Smith Hampton (LSH) has boosted its South West property management team with the appointment of a new associate director.

Nicola Storry, pictured, will be based in LSH’s Bristol office, where she will be responsible for managing assets held by clients including Mayfair Capital, Canals and Rivers Trust and Northwilds.

Nicola brings more than 10 years’ property management experience to her new role, having previously worked with CBRE in London, where she looked after assets for international asset manager M&G and London Fruit and Wool in Spitalfields.

Before joining CBRE, Nicola worked for JLL for seven years, managing funds for Aberdeen Asset Management.

A University of Liverpool graduate, Nicola studied Real Estate Investment at Cass Business School in London and is a Member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors.

Nicola said: “I’m excited to be working with a successful, dynamic team, and to have the opportunity to help grow the property and asset management department in the South West.

“From day one, it was clear that LSH Bristol has a highly client focused culture. I look forward to getting to know my colleagues better and to creating opportunities that we can work towards together.”

LSH Bristol office head Peter Musgrove added: “I have no doubt that Nicola’s significant property asset management experience will be invaluable as we continue to grow this thriving segment of our business.”

Lambert Smith Hampton has more than 30 offices across the UK working with investors, developers and occupiers in both the public and private sectors.