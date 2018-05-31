MHA Monahans staff go the extra mile to prepare for this year’s White Horse Challenge

Staff at regional accountants MHA Monahans put on their trainers to kick off the firm’s annual fundraising efforts by running or walking nearly 155 miles in one day – without even leaving the office.

Some 81 people across the firm’s Swindon, Trowbridge and Taunton bases took to treadmills provided by HomeGym UK to officially mark the start of the firm’s involvement in this year’s White Horse Challenge – the sponsored walk that raises funds for the Wiltshire Air Ambulance.

The Swindon office’s 34 runners and walkers covered 54.6 miles between them in a day, with the 29 staff from Trowbridge clocking up just under 69 miles. The 18-strong Taunton team achieved 52 miles.

This year’s White Horse Challenge takes place over the weekend of July 7 and 8 with sponsors walks of between seven and 52 miles.

It is organised by MHA Monahans, commercial vehicles dealer Rygor and the Rocking Horse Nursery in Melksham and since it was launched 12 years ago has raised more than £147,300.

MHA Monahans managing partner Simon Tombs said: “MHA Monahans has been co-organisers of the White Horse Challenge since it began and we are proud of the impact and benefit it has had to Wiltshire Air Ambulance.

“As a charity which relies solely on donations, it is important that we support this local lifeline. Every year we hear more amazing stories about their life-saving work and we’re humbled to be able to walk beside many of the people they’ve helped during the White Horse Challenge.

“To have had a total of 81 staff walk and run almost 155 miles to signal the start of this year’s event is testament to the great support the charity has locally, as well as the commitment MHA Monahans colleagues have to going the extra mile.

“Again this year we will be putting forward a number of teams and entrants for all the challenges and I would encourage all other businesses to do the same.”

For more information on the White Horse Challenge and to register, visit www.whitehorsechallenge.co.uk