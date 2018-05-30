A trail of two cities: IFA’s London-to-Paris bike ride to raise cash for childhood cancer charity

Independent financial adviser Alice Douglass will swap investment cycles for pedal power when she gets on her bike to support a charity close to her heart.

Alice, pictured, who works with Highworth-based Grosvenor Consultancy, is taking part in a London-to-Paris cycle ride for childhood cancer charity Neuroblastoma UK.

She said: “I chose Neuroblastoma UK because my cousin Helen died of the disease when she was three, 30 years ago.

“Cycling is new to me. It’s the first time I have been on a racing bike since I was 13, but I am training hard and getting lots of support, especially from my husband Justin.”

She will clock up 308 miles over four days, starting on August 15. To help boost her total – which already stands at almost £2,500 – she recently hosted a coffee morning in Highworth Town Council’s community room and ran a silent auction.

Alice, 37, is cycling with three friends – Kate Thompson and Katie Barber from Nottingham and Jenna Swift from Leeds.

Alice added: “We decided to do the ride because Kate lost her husband Richard to cancer last year. He had taken part in a London-to-Paris ride and she wanted to do something in his memory.”

Alice has been an IFA with Grosvenor Consultancy for three years, helping people plan their financial futures, and was a finalist in this year’s Fairford and Lechlade Business Club awards.

She said she had been “overwhelmed” by the support from local businesses, with generous donations to both the silent auction and tombola as well as those who baked cakes and attended the coffee morning.

“This and others’ generous sponsorship will keep me focused during my training and push through the pain when my legs are screaming at me on the ride to Paris in August,” she added.