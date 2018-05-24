Number of empty units at new low following spate of deals at Swindon industrial estate

A flurry of transactional activity at Swindon’s Ash and Birch Industrial Estate have left just four units available out of 42.

The Swindon offices on property agents Alder King and Loveday, who are marketing the 160,000 sq ft estate at Kembrey Park, say it is highest occupancy rate for several years – and another example of Swindon’s strong market.

The two recently acted on behalf of estate owners Petchey Holdings to concluded four deals at Ash, pictured, and Birch, including two new arrivals and two existing occupiers that have relocated on the estate.

Golf Tech, trading as Power Tee, has taken the 7,100 sq ft Unit 11 Birch for its European headquarters. The firm, which moved from Woodside at South Marston, is behind the pioneering automated golf teeing system which sells across the world.

Drainage and property maintenance company NewJax has agreed terms on the 1,150 sq ft Unit 11 Ash and has relocated from Cheney Manor Industrial Estate to facilitate continued expansion.

Existing occupier Dencomp Compressors, which supplies air compressors to the dental, medical and laboratory market, recently moved from Unit 11 to the larger 1,500 sq ft Unit 18b while construction firm Snape Contracting, based in Unit 10 Ash for nearly three years, has expanded into 2,300 sq ft in Unit 1.

Two further units at Ash and Birch are also under offer and additional occupiers will move in shortly.

Alder King Swindon partner James Gregory credits the landlord’s proactive management of the estate for the recent lettings activity.

“Our client has taken a very hands-on approach to the management of the estate to optimise value and rental revenue which has paid off handsomely,” he said.