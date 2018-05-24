Arrival of payroll manager triggers new phase of growth for Optimum

Swindon professional services company Optimum has further extended its pioneering services to businesses by taking on a dedicated payroll manager.

Lisa Hilton, who has 25 years’ experience, joins the team in its Windmill Hill office to take over running the payroll for many of the firm’s extensive client base.

Optimum had already offered payroll alongside its accountancy and legal services, but Lisa’s arrival heralds the creation of a separate department – and there are plans to recruit further payroll professionals to meet increasing demand.

Lisa began her career in manufacturing, working initially in accounts and then moving into payroll. Her experience covers payroll for industry – including with Bristol-based outsourced facilities group Mitie – and in accountancy practice. Immediately prior to joining Optimum she worked with d&t (Dennis & Turnbull) in Badbury, near Swindon.

She said: “I love working in payroll. It’s so important to ensure people are paid on time and correctly, so there is a lot of job satisfaction attached to the role. I am very much looking forward to working with Optimum’s clients.”

Optimum broke the mould when it was created last year by combining – for the first time in the Swindon area – accountancy and legal services under one roof. Its accountancy team’s services include accounting, tax, payroll and bookkeeping while the legal team specialises in property law, wills and probate.

CEO Richard Mathews said Lisa’s appointment – and that of tax supervisor Mandy Gibson, who joined in December to strengthen the tax offering – showed the firm’s commitment to supporting businesses across Swindon and the South West.

“When we founded Optimum, we set out to create a professional services firm which offers services across the board,” he said.

“It means our clients get a more comprehensive, seamless service, all under one roof. The team here have all been working in their specialist areas for many years, so not only are our clients getting an efficient service, they are getting specialists.

“With Lisa on board, we are now in a position to grow the payroll team, and we have plans to take on more colleagues to reach a wider audience of businesses, individuals and their families.”