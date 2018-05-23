Rural business and landed estates expert promoted to partner at MHA Monahans

Regional accountancy firm MHA Monahans has promoted Andrew Perrott to partner specialising in rural businesses and landed estates.

Andrew joined the firm’s Swindon office in 2000 as a trainee accountant after a brief spell working at household appliance firm Dyson.

Since then he has worked in general practice and audit at MHA Monahans before joining the rural and land estates specialist team five years ago.

Coming from a farming family, Andrew said he is well-placed to understand the complexities of rural businesses and to advise for the best possible outcomes for both the long and short terms of these often multi-generational businesses.

He said: “Rural businesses tend to work in a different way as they’re primarily family businesses looking to the long-term future to protecting their livelihood to pass on to future generations.

“Having worked across general practice and audit before specialising in rural businesses I, together with our rural specialist team, can provide well-rounded specialist advice to help people plan for the future, as well as maximise their financial position in immediate term.

“Rural businesses are changing and we’re seeing more farms diversify in order to survive. With the impending uncertainties around Brexit and EU subsidies this is a crucial time for rural businesses to plan for their future and use their allowances and tax relief in the most efficient manner.”

Andrew sits on the national farming group of MHA, the national association of independent accountancy firms which Monahans joined in 2012 as its South West member. The firm, which has eight offices across the West of England, rebranded as MHA Monahans last November.

Andrew also sits on Swindon College’s audit committee and is treasurer of the Wiltshire branch of the Game and Wildlife Conservation Trust.