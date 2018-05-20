Ahead of the Agenda: The Week Ahead

May 20, 2018
By

Monday May 21

Nothing listed

Tuesday May 22

Finals: Big Yellow, Cranswick, Homeserve, Halfords, Pets at Home

Interims: Shaftesbury, Topps Tiles, Hewlett Packard

Trading updates: Close Bros, Galliford Try

Wednesday May 23

Final: Severn Trent, Marks & Spencer, Vedanta Resources, Dairy Crest

Interims: Britvic, Target

Trading update: Bovis Homes, Hilton Group

Economic announcement: CPI (April)

Thursday May 24

Finals: Tate & Lyle, United Utilities, Talk Talk, Electrocomponents, Qinetiq

Interims: Daily Mail & General Trust, Gap, Best Buy

Trading update: Kingfisher, Go Ahead, Inchcape, Card Factory

Economic announcement: Retail sales (April)

Friday May 25

Finals: SSE, Pennon

Economic announcement: GDP (Q1)

 

 

 

