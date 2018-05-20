Ahead of the Agenda: The Week Ahead

Monday May 21
Nothing listed
Tuesday May 22
Finals: Big Yellow, Cranswick, Homeserve, Halfords, Pets at Home
Interims: Shaftesbury, Topps Tiles, Hewlett Packard
Trading updates: Close Bros, Galliford Try
Wednesday May 23
Final: Severn Trent, Marks & Spencer, Vedanta Resources, Dairy Crest
Interims: Britvic, Target
Trading update: Bovis Homes, Hilton Group
Economic announcement: CPI (April)
Thursday May 24
Finals: Tate & Lyle, United Utilities, Talk Talk, Electrocomponents, Qinetiq
Interims: Daily Mail & General Trust, Gap, Best Buy
Trading update: Kingfisher, Go Ahead, Inchcape, Card Factory
Economic announcement: Retail sales (April)
Friday May 25
Finals: SSE, Pennon
Economic announcement: GDP (Q1)