Specialist recruiter drives up standards with fifth transport industry accreditation

Independent recruitment agency 24-7 Staffing has gained an accreditation for excellence for the fifth consecutive year.

The Chippenham-based firm has held the Driver Agency Excellence (DAE) since the voluntary scheme was set up by the Freight Transport Association (FTA) five years ago to recognise, encourage and promote good practice within the sector.

To be accredited, driver recruitment agencies are assessed against stringent FTA standards.

24-7 Staffing, which also has branches in Bristol and Salisbury, has also gained its Gangmasters & Labour Abuse Authority (GLAA) licence, which endorses its good working practices in placing candidates in the fresh produce supply chain and horticulture industry.

Founder and director Julian Thompson, pictured, said he was delighted that his firm was continuing to meet the required standards with the FTA scheme and the GLAA.

“The transport industry is heavily regulated, so to be a recruiter in this sector you have to really know what you’re doing,” he said. “Driver recruitment has been one of the sectors we have worked in since we set up the business in 2004, so we have a vast depth of knowledge about transport and its strict governance, and to be accredited for a fifth time is very pleasing.

“We are also pleased that, on the first time of applying, we were deemed to meet all the stringent standards needed to be awarded our GLAA licence, which now gives us more scope when placing candidates in the food and horticultural sector.”