IoD lands Flybe chief as headline speaker at its Director of the Year Awards dinner

The CEO of regional airline Flybe is to be headline speaker at the IoD South West Director of the Year Awards next month.

Christine Ourmières-Widener, pictured, who took up the role at the Devon-based carrier in January last year, will share her experiences in an interview with the event’s host, BBC Radio Devon’s Janet Kipling.

The awards ceremony and dinner, which will celebrate leadership, talent and achievement in the region, take place on June 14 at Sandy Park Stadium, near Exeter.

Flybe is Europe’s largest regional airline, carrying 8.8m passengers a year from 79 airports across the UK and Europe and with 200-plus routes serving 15 countries.

Christine Ourmières-Widener started her career in aircraft maintenance and went on to work at KLM, where she was vice-president and general manager for the US, and as chief global sales officer at American Express Global Business Travel.

European airlines have experienced turbulent times recently but, despite the challenges, there are also opportunities and Christine will share her aspirations for leading Flybe and maintaining its position as a leading independent airline.

The IoD South West Annual Director of the Year Awards have become the region’s top accolades for excellence in the boardroom.

Three new categories have been added this year recognising Inclusivity, Innovation and the Chairman’s Award for Excellence in Director and Board Practice.

Existing categories include Family Business, Public Sector, Not for Profit/Third Sector, Global, Emerging and Corporate Responsibility.

IoD South West chairman Nick Sturge, director of Bristol’s Engine Shed innovation hubs and a winner in 2014, said: “Flybe is playing a significant role in being able to position the South West on a national and international platform.

“We are very pleased that Christine has agreed to share her experiences of taking on a business in bumpy times and under her leadership, establishing it as a serious player in the industry.”

The awards are sponsored by regional accountancy firm Bishop Fleming, which has seven offices across the South West and Midlands.

Swindon Business News and its sister titles Bristol Business News and Bath Business News are once again media partners for these coveted awards and will carry full details of the category shortlists and the award winners on the night.