Partner appointment boosts Royds Withy King’s real estate team

Regional law firm Royds Withy King, which has an office in Swindon, has strengthened its real estate team with the appointment of partner Richard Roth.

Richard joined this week from international professional services group RPC, where he led its Bristol-based real estate team, having previously also worked at CMS Cameron McKenna.

He brings considerable expertise to Royds Withy King having acted for commercial and residential developers, corporate occupiers, institutional and private investors and real estate funders.

Richard has been involved in a number of significant property deals in recent years, including advising pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca on the relocation of its global headquarters to Cambridge, representing developer Crest Nicholson on the mixed-use regeneration of Bristol Harbourside, and global publisher Hachette’s UK business on the relocation of its 135,000 sq ft London HQ.

He has also represented institutional investors including Prudential Assurance and M&G Real Estate on various transactions.

Richard said: “Royds Withy King has a strong reputation for the quality of its work in the real estate space, advising businesses on a wide range of commercial property and construction issues.

“The firm also has a dedicated sector team looking after the needs of investors, occupiers and developers. I’m looking forward to bringing my experience to the team and helping the firm to build our national offering.”

Partner and head of the real estate team Paul Daniels said despite the uncertainties of Brexit and other macro-economic factors, Royds Withy King continued to see a strong demand for pragmatic professional advice on a wide range of property issues.

“We are extremely pleased to have Richard on board and look forward to introducing him to our clients in Bath and the South West as well as nationally through our London and other offices,” he said.

Royds Withy King has 74 partners and around 480 staff across its offices in Swindon, Bath, Oxford and London.

For the past five years the firm has been named as one of The Sunday Times 100 Best Companies to Work For.