Colliers International boosts its South West office with four promotions

Four staff have been promoted in the South West office of global real estate services company Colliers International in the latest round of promotions across its UK business.

Nick Williams of the project & building consultancy team has been made a director – his third promotion since joining the Bristol-based team.

Tom Watkins from the industrial & logistics team and Gemma Daly from valuation and advisory services become associate directors while national offices team member Alfie Passingham is now a senior surveyor.

Colliers International South West and Wales head Tim Davies said: “It is pleasing to see promotions for four members of our team who consistently bring to their roles high standards of expertise and commitment that enhance our offering to clients.

“Their success underlines the opportunities available for talented individuals to develop their careers at Colliers International and we have been delighted to support them in their professional development.

“Tom, Gemma and Alfie all joined us as graduates and it has been very satisfying to see how well they have progressed. It is a particular achievement for Tom to have been made an associate director at the age of 25.”

Pictured: South West office head Tim Davies, seated, with the newly-promoted staff Nick Williams, Tom Watkins, Gemma Daly and Alfie Passingham