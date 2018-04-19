First headline speaker announced for this year’s Festival of Female Entrepreneurs

The Festival of Female Entrepreneurs returns to the West of England for a seventh year in October with one of Britain’s most successful entrepreneurs already lined up as headline speaker.

Emma Bridgewater, who has spent more than 30 years building up a successful pottery business, will share her experiences and give advice to businesswomen and would-be entrepreneurs.

The festival, staged by small business support group Enterprise Nation, has become the largest of its kind in the UK, bringing together some of the UK’s most influential female entrepreneurs, business leaders and brightest start-ups to provide practical insights into growing a business.

This year it moves to the newly refurbished Mercure Bristol Grand Hotel.

Emma Bridgewater has become a household name and a champion of British industry and manufacturing since launching the company that bears her name with no formal training in design or business.

A refusal to outsource manufacturing to low wage economies abroad means she now employs more than 300 people, making a range of classic mugs, cups, teapots and gifts – many by hand. And while its commercial office is in London, its ceramics products are made in Stoke on Trent, where it has helped spearhead a revival in traditional craft skills in The Potteries.

A one-day ticket for the Festival of Female Entrepreneurs costs £50+VAT, providing all-day access to the keynote stage, a separate exhibition and business advice zone, a hot networking lunch and an end-of-day drinks reception.

Click here to book a ticket. Enterprise Nation members get 25% off.