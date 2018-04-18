100 jobs on the way as B&Q decides to build second giant warehouse in Swindon

Swindon is to get a second giant B&Q distribution centre following a decision by its parent group Kingfisher and property developer Gazeley to site a new warehouse on the outskirts of the town.

The building, which will create around 100 full-time jobs, is to be built in the shadow of the existing B&Q warehouse at G.Park Swindon – opposite Honda’s giant car plant at South Marston.

At 375,000 sq ft, the new warehouse will be less than half the size of the existing building, which employs around 500 people and was opened in 2012.

It will support B&Q’s store replenishment operations and is expected to be completed by Christmas.

London-based developer Gazeley has developed the 98-acre G.Park Swindon as a major logistics hub for the South of England. As well as the existing B&Q distribution centre, it is also home to a 55,900 sq ft distribution centre for express delivery firm TNT, which opened three years ago.

Once known as The Triangle site and earmarked for industrial use – possibly linked to nearby Honda – it stood empty for many years until Gazeley received planning permission to develop it for warehousing/distribution.

The decision by B&Q to site the new building at G.Park demonstrates Swindon's ability to build on its reputation as a key logistics centre for the South of England in the face of intense competition from other towns.

However, it also means that with G.Park now being effectively full – the new B&Q base will take up its last large available plot – pressure will grow to bring new sites onto the market if the town is continue to compete for large occupiers.

The rise of internet retailing has meant that a new generation of super-warehouses – often up to 1m sq ft – is now being developed.

Gazeley senior development director Bruce Topley said: “G.Park Swindon benefits from exceptional transport links and has become a leading destination for logistics and distributions operations in the UK.

“We are delighted to be working with B&Q for a second time and look forward to delivering this exciting project.

“Gazeley has built a reputation for exceptional customer service and delivery of high quality buildings that give its customers the flexibility to adapt to the changing and fast evolving ecommerce landscape.”

Kingfisher group logistics property manager Tim Crighton added: “This is an important milestone for Kingfisher and B&Q in implementing our supply chain strategy as part of the One Kingfisher transformation plan.

“The new site will allow us to improve efficiencies within the supply chain for B&Q, meaning we’ll be able to get product out to stores more quickly, and helping us to help more customers improve their homes.”