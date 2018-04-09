IoD welcomes Bishop Fleming as sponsor for its South West Director of the Year Awards

Bishop Fleming, the regional accountancy firm, has been named as the official sponsor of the Institute of Directors (IoD) South West Director of the Year Awards 2018.

Bishop Fleming, which has seven offices across the South West and West Midlands, has teamed up with the IoD to recognise excellence and enterprise in the boardroom across all sectors in the region.

New categories have been added this year to the awards to champion inclusivity and innovation while a new Chairman’s Award for Excellence in Director and Board Practice has also been included.



They join existing award categories Family Business, Public Sector, Not for Profit/Third Sector, Global, Emerging and Corporate Responsibility.

Nominations for the awards closed two weeks ago and entries will shortly go before a panel of expert judges. The winners will be announced on June 14 at a ceremony at Sandy Park Conference Centre in Exeter hosted BBC Radio Devon presenter Janet Kipling.

IoD South West chairman Nick Sturge, a winner in 2014, said: “These awards are designed to acknowledge and celebrate the role of enterprising leaders in both the private and public sectors and their contribution to the economy of the South West.

“This region is known for its rich diversity – from aerospace, technology and tourism through to our reputation in the creative industries and social enterprise – so there is plenty to celebrate.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Bishop Fleming and thank them for their support of this event.”

Bishop Fleming managing partner Andrew Sandiford, pictured, added: “As an ambitious, award-winning and innovative company ourselves, and with a client base that stretches the full breadth of the South West and beyond, we know the importance of good governance on the growth of the region.

“We are delighted to sponsor these awards which recognise exceptional leadership and champion the very best businesses and organisations in the market.”

Bishop Fleming advises entrepreneurs, SMEs and listed companies, through to schools, charities, public sector organisations and private individuals.

The firm, which employs 340 staff, recently appeared at number 26 in the prestigious Sunday Times Top 100 Best Companies to Work For list – making it the highest-placed professional services firm in the South West. It was the third consecutive year the firm had appeared in the table.

Swindon Business News and its sister titles Bristol Business News and Bath Business News are once again media partners for these coveted awards.