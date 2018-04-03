Trainee surveyor takes up role in Colliers’ building surveying and project management team

Property consultancy Colliers International has strengthened its building surveying and project management team in the South West with the appointment of Jessica Harding as a trainee surveyor.

Jessica, who will be based in Colliers’ Bristol office, will be involved in work on behalf of commercial landlords and tenants on matters including dilapidations, due diligence, and strategic advice, covering a geographical area extending from Cornwall to Gloucestershire.

She studied for an MSc in Building Surveying through the University College of Estate Management, having decided to embark on a new career as a surveyor after gaining a degree in Criminology and working in property management.

Colliers International head of South West and Wales, Tim Davies, said: “Our building surveying and project management division is involved in a diverse range of work across the region, and Jessica’s appointment to the team demonstrates our continuing drive to enhance the depth of our offering to clients.”

Jessica added said: “It was a challenge to study for an MSc while also working full-time, and I’m delighted that Colliers International has given me the opportunity to become a surveyor.”

Following another successful year, the team needed someone who would be able to work across a broad spectrum of client requirements, according to team head Keith Godsmark.

“Jessica’s experience in business made her ideal for this role,” he said. “Over the next 12 months, the aim is to expand further the team with another appointment that will enable it to continue with already high levels of activity while expanding our market presence.”

Pictured, from left: New arrival Jessica Harding with Keith Godsmark, left, and Tim Davies