Thrings invests in next generation of lawyers with solicitor appointments across three offices

Swindon-headquartered regional law firm Thrings has strengthened its commercial offering to clients and reaffirmed its commitment to organic growth by appointing three newly-qualified solicitors.

Carys Webb, Alexia Aradipiotis and Robyn Rumble have secured their positions after successfully completing structured, two-year training contracts with the firm.

Carys has become a member of the firm’s company commercial team in Bath, while Alexia and Robyn will bolster the firm’s commercial property team in its Bristol and London offices respectively.

All three will work with colleagues across Thrings’ main UK offices, which also includes a base in Romsey, Hampshire.

During the course of four six-month seats, they gained experience of contentious and non-contentious work in different practice areas. They also received ongoing professional and personal support and guidance from senior team members through the firm’s ‘buddy’ system.

Robyn added: “The training throughout my time at Thrings has allowed me to progress from paralegal to qualified solicitor. I’ve had exposure to extremely wide-ranging, complex and challenging matters, and been given the opportunity to form solid and hopefully long-lasting professional relationships with colleagues and clients alike. This year’s Lex 100 – the student guide to the UK’s premier law firms – named the ‘professional-yet-friendly’ Thrings as a Lex 100 Winner in a total of six categories, including work/life balance and client contact.

The guide described Thrings partners as ‘very supportive’ who ‘take an interest in employees’. It also said they ‘ensure trainees receive good supervision’ and ‘are assured enough to ask for feedback and then implement direct change to make everyone's experience better’.

Managing partner Simon Holdsworth said: “Thrings prides itself on attracting and supporting talented, ambitious and hard-working people, whose knowledge, expertise and skills ensure the firm provides first-class, tailored legal advice to clients at all times.

“With Thrings continuing to work closely with commercial and private client clients across the South West, and the firm recently restating its long-term commitment to the London and Hampshire legal markets, Carys, Alexia and Robyn are qualifying at a very exciting time. I would like to congratulate each of them for reaching what is a key milestone in their careers.”

Thrings advises entrepreneurs, start-ups, SMEs, corporates and multinationals in a range of industry sectors, including agriculture and the rural economy, banking and financial services, retail, and technology. It also has strong private client and succession and tax teams.

Pictured, from left: Alexia Aradipiotis, Carys Webb and Robyn Rumble