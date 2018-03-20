Just over week left to enter South West Director of the Year Awards

Entrepreneurs have until Thursday of next week to enter the prestigious Institute of Directors South West Director of the Year Awards, the region’s top accolades for boardroom excellence.

Three new categories have been added this year, taking the total to nine and giving directors more chance to claim one of the top awards.

The new categories are Director of the Year – SME, which celebrates directors working in a business that employs fewer than 250 employees and has an annual turnover of less than £10m, Chairman’s Award for Excellence in Director and Board Practice and Award for Inclusivity and Innovation.

They join the existing categories of Family Business, Public Sector, Not for Profit/Third Sector, Global, Emerging and Corporate Responsibility.

This year’s awards, which showcase the wealth of executive talent and leadership across the region, have proved the most successful yet, with a record number of registrations,

Nominations are open to anyone working at director level in any type of business or organisation – they do not have to be an IoD member.

A panel of experts will judge the entries and the winners will be announced on June 14 at a ceremony at Sandy Park Conference Centre in Exeter hosted BBC Radio Devon presenter Janet Kipling.

This year the awards will be supporting the mental health charity MIND. This is in line with the IoD’s commitment to raising awareness of mental health issues in the workplace, with a particular focus on opening up the conversation for small and medium-sized businesses, which often lack the resources of larger corporate organisations to address their employees’ mental health.

The entry form and more details are available by calling 0117 370 7785, by emailing iod.southwest@iod.com or by online at http://www.iodawards.com/southwest

More information on the categories is available by visiting http://www.iodawards.com/welcome/national-categories–criteria

Swindon Business News and its sister titles Bath Business News and Bristol Business News are once again media partners for these coveted awards.