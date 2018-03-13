Spring Statement 2018: Main points so far . . .

Key points from today’s Spring Statement:

Next spending review will take place in 2019

UK economy grew by 1.7% in 2017

OBR has increased forecast for growth next year but downgraded those for 2021 and 2022

Investment programme of £44bn to raise housing supply to 300,000 a year by the mid-2020s.

Extra £1.7bn to build 26,000 affordable homes in London

Doubling of housing growth partnership with Lloyd Bank to £220m to help small housebuilders

Call for evidence on single-use plastics, including the supply chain, alternatives and recycling opportunities

Next business rates revaluation to 2021

Government will examine ways to help small businesses deal with late payments which he describes as a “scourge”