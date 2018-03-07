IoD extends deadline and introduces new category in SW Director of the Year Awards

The deadline to enter the region’s top awards for boardroom excellence has been extended and a new category introduced to give as many directors as possible a chance to shine this year.

Entrepreneurs now have until March 29 to submit their applications for the prestigious Institute of Directors (IoD) South West Director of the Year Awards 2018.

While this year’s awards, which showcase the wealth of executive talent and leadership across the region, have already proved the most successful yet, with a record number of registrations, the IoD wants to widen participation as much as possible.

So as well as allowing more time to enter, it has introduced a new category of Director of the Year – SME, which celebrates directors working in a business that employs fewer than 250 employees and has an annual turnover of less than £10m.

Judges will look at how financial targets and KPIs have been met or exceeded, along with the vision for growth, innovation and the leader’s understanding of key challenges, customers and the competitive landscape.

The addition of this category means three new trophies are up for grabs this year following the introduction of a Chairman’s Award for Excellence in Director and Board Practice and one championing inclusivity and innovation.

They join the existing categories of Family Business, Public Sector, Not for Profit/Third Sector, Global, Emerging and Corporate Responsibility.

Award nominations are open to anyone working at director level in any type of business or organisation – they do not have to be an IoD member.

A panel of experts will judge the entries and the winners will be announced on June 14 at a ceremony at Sandy Park Conference Centre in Exeter hosted BBC Radio Devon presenter Janet Kipling.

This year the awards will be supporting the mental health charity MIND. This is in line with the IoD’s commitment to raising awareness of mental health issues in the workplace, with a particular focus on opening up the conversation for small and medium-sized businesses, which often lack the resources of larger corporate organisations to address their employees’ mental health.

The entry form and more details are available by calling 0117 370 7785, by emailing iod.southwest@iod.com or by online at http://www.iodawards.com/southwest

More information on the categories is available by visiting http://www.iodawards.com/welcome/national-categories–criteria

Swindon Business News and its sister titles Bristol Business News and Bath Business News are once again media partners for these coveted awards.