New chairman and CEO at Alliance Pharma as founder stands down

A boardroom shake-up at specialty pharmaceutical firm Alliance Pharma has resulted in the appointment of a new chief executive to replace its founder and a new chairman.

Peter Butterfield, currently deputy CEO of the Chippenham-based firm, which buys underperforming drugs brands and realises their potential through investment, will take over from founder and CEO John Dawson on May 1.

Mr Dawson, who founded Alliance in 1996, will remain on the board as a non-executive director.

Meanwhile, following a search process involving internal and external candidates, David Cook, a non-executive director of the company for almost four years, has taken over as non-executive chairman from Andrew Smith, who will today step down from Alliance’s board.

David Cook is a chartered accountant who worked in professional practice for 13 years with PwC, following which he has worked for 14 years in the pharmaceutical industry, including roles at EUSA Pharma, Jazz Pharmaceuticals and Biotie Therapies Corporation. He is currently chief financial officer of Ellipses Pharma, a London-based biotech firm focused exclusively on the development of innovative cancer treatments.

Peter Butterfield said: “I am delighted to be taking on the leadership of Alliance as it continues to grow. It has been a real pleasure working alongside John and I’m very pleased that he has decided to continue his involvement with the company as a non-executive director.”

Commenting on the board changes, John Dawson added: “It has been enormously gratifying to have developed Alliance over more than 20 years and to have grown the company into a successful international business. I look forward to continuing to contribute to Alliance as a non-executive director.

“Peter Butterfield and I have worked closely together since he joined Alliance following our acquisition of Cambridge Laboratories eight years ago. His career path has been impressive and his capabilities give the board the utmost confidence that, as CEO, Peter will be highly effective in driving the company forward.

“David Cook has been an invaluable board member over the past four years and we are delighted that he has agreed to chair the board as the company continues on its growth trajectory.

“Additionally, on behalf of the board, I would like to thank Andrew Smith for his sound contribution to the board over the past 11 years and in particular for his chairmanship since 2014. We wish him well for the future.”

Alliance has sales in more than 100 countries worldwide via direct sales, joint ventures and a wide network of distributors.

It has a strong track record of acquiring the rights to established niche products and it currently owns or licenses the rights to around 90 pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare products.