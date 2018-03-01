Growth summit will show how to take a business from good to great

Small and medium-sized enterprises looking to take their business to the next level can benefit from the experience of some of the UK’s leading experts at an event next month.

Five business growth experts from ActionCOACH, the world’s number one business coaching company, and employee engagement experts Engage and Grow, will offer delegates an insight into sales and marketing, team engagement and building their business into a saleable asset at the South West Business Growth Summit on March 23.

The summit will focus on four key areas:

Moving your mind set. How successful business owners think

Five ways to get your marketing moving

Eight drivers to move your business value up

Getting your team to move as one – engaged teams create value

The £95 attendance fee includes more than £1,000 worth of benefits including:

A team engagement survey

A tool to help delegates measure and build the value of their company

Online social media training

A one-to-one business health check with one of the coaches

The Growth Summit will be held at Bailbrook House on the outskirts of Bath. The 100 delegates will hear – and learn – from ActionCoach UK CEO Vic Ciuffetelli and South West business coaches Peter and Joanne Rolliston, Andy Walter, and Nigel Scott.

Vic, who was global CEO of ActionCoach for 12 years and grew the businesses into 73 countries with 1,200 offices worldwide, will share his philosophy that business should be both profitable and fun.

Vic, who says he has made a lot of money in business but lost quite a bit, understands the challenges faced by business owners. He will share his business success factors in his no-nonsense and direct style.

The four South West coaches also bring a wealth of experience of helping business owners get better results.

Based in Frome, Trowbridge and Marlborough, they have expertise in business growth, marketing and employee engagement and are all experienced business speakers.