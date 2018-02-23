Deadline looming for Swindon bosses to enter the South West’s Director of the Year Awards

Time is running out for Swindon’s best business leaders and entrepreneurs to enter the region’s top awards for boardroom excellence.

This year’s Institute of Directors (IoD) South West Director of the Year Awards 2018 have already proved the most successful yet, with a record number of registrations to enter.

And with next Wednesday’s deadline for entries fast approaching, Bath directors are being urged to go online and register their interest through a new, simpler online entry portal.

The prestigious awards showcase the wealth of executive talent and leadership across the region.

New categories have been added this year to champion inclusivity and innovation while a new Chairman’s Award for Excellence in Director and Board Practice has also been included.

Award nominations are open to anyone working at director level in any type of business or organisation – they do not have to be an IoD member.

They join existing award categories Family Business, Public Sector, Not for Profit/Third Sector, Global, Emerging and Corporate Responsibility.

A panel of experts will judge the entries and the winners will be announced on June 14 at a ceremony at Sandy Park Conference Centre in Exeter hosted BBC Radio Devon presenter Janet Kipling.

This year the awards will be supporting the mental health charity MIND. This is in line with the IoD’s commitment to raising awareness of mental health issues in the workplace, with a particular focus on opening up the conversation for small and medium-sized businesses, which often lack the resources of larger corporate organisations to address their employees’ mental health.

IoD South West chairman Nick Sturge, director of Bristol innovation hub Engine Shed and a winner himself in 2014, said: “This region is known for its rich diversity, from aerospace, technology and tourism through to our reputation in the creative industries and social enterprise, and we need to celebrate it.

“As a former winner, I can talk from experience about the privilege of winning one of these awards as you are always up against a competitive field. I urge directors across the region to consider applying and to receive recognition for the great work you are doing.”

South West winners are eligible to go forward to the IoD UK Director Awards in London in the autumn.

The entry form and more details are available by calling 0117 370 7785, by emailing iod.southwest@iod.com or by online at http://www.iodawards.com/southwest.